Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 959.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 10,975,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $437,573,568.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,731,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,871,244.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,497,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,542,556 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 10,820,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,047,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $312.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.