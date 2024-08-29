Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.18 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,493,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VOT stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

