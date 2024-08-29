Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $386,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $156.57. 130,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,427. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.22. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

