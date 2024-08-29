Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $479,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.59. 68,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,273. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

