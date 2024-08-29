Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $584,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE F traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 11,251,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,292,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

