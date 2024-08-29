Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $24.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $838.92. The company had a trading volume of 539,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,122. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $786.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

