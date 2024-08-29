Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,331 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.03. 281,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,681. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $423.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.82 and its 200-day moving average is $379.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

