Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 4,613 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.31. 2,286,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
