Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 6,371 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMVM. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMVM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

