Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 564,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,143. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average is $90.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.72.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

