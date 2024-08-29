Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

