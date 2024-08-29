Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $602,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 301,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPIE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 210,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,501. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.