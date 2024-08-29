Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $632,000 Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 321,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBBB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 213,758 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

