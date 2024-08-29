Financial Analysis: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Aclarion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $290.71 million 2.35 -$167.82 million ($5.57) -4.10 Aclarion $53,947.00 34.79 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -57.72% -2.92% -2.70% Aclarion -10,246.33% -2,554.98% -251.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fulgent Genetics and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.29%. Aclarion has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 555.59%. Given Aclarion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Risk and Volatility

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Aclarion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases. Its therapeutic development solutions focus on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform to enhance the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company operates picture genetics platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems that helps customers to identify health markers in their personal DNA. It serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

