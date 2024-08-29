Financial Survey: Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII) & Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Green Globe International and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A Vector Group 14.05% -26.62% 19.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Globe International and Vector Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A -9.75 0.00 Vector Group $1.42 billion 1.68 $183.53 million $1.16 13.04

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Globe International. Green Globe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vector Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

64.1% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Green Globe International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Vector Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Globe International and Vector Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Globe International 0 0 0 0 N/A Vector Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vector Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Vector Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vector Group is more favorable than Green Globe International.

Summary

Vector Group beats Green Globe International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries. Green Globe International, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It also invests in planned communities, condominium and mixeduse developments, apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial properties. The company markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

