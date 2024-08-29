Financial Survey: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) versus Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and SOPHiA GENETICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 41.51 -$96.01 million ($3.94) -2.22 SOPHiA GENETICS $64.94 million 3.83 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -3.39

Volatility and Risk

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solid Biosciences and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 0 8 1 3.11 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 3 0 2.75

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.05%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.05%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -53.76% -43.74% SOPHiA GENETICS -102.84% -47.40% -34.54%

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; SGT-601 to treat a rare cardiac disease characterized by mutations in the gene that codes for cardiac troponin T protein, which helps coordinate contraction of the heart muscle; SGT-701 for treatment of rare inherited disease characterized by mutations in the RBM20 gene, a cardiac splicing factor that regulates alternative splicing, and codes for RNA binding motif protein 20; and AVB-202-TT to treat Friedreich's ataxia, as well as other drugs for the treatment of cardiac and other diseases. In addition, the company is involved in developing platform technologies, including capsid libraries and dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one capsid. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne; and a license agreement with the University of Washington, University of Missouri, and University of Florida. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.