First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of DVLU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 4,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $30.50.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.