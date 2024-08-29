First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DVLU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 4,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,601 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 11.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

