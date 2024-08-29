First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.13

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 51136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.