First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 96.6% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTXO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,662. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2216 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

