FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Raised by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. 2,429,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

