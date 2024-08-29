FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Erin Joy Wallace Sells 11,500 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total transaction of C$2,004,993.95.

FirstService Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$239.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$224.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$217.53. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of C$187.25 and a 1 year high of C$245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.565928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.