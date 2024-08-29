Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.6 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.710 EPS.

Five Below Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. 3,898,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,844. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.37.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

