Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASET traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $32.08.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.