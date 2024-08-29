Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASET traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 4.20% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

