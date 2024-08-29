Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 9,655,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,471,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.