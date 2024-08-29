FY2024 EPS Estimates for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Lifted by Analyst

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evergy in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,490,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,901,000 after purchasing an additional 552,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

