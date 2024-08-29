Gaimin (GMRX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $398,855.78

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Gaimin has a market cap of $18.87 million and $398,855.78 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin launched on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,864,882,256 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 12,864,882,256 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00148254 USD and is up 17.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $951,730.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

