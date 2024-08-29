Galecto Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 30th (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 30th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,706. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.17. Galecto has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Galecto from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

