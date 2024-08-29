GAP’s (GAP) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAP traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,567,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,447. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

