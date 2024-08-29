GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GBank Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

GBFH stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087. GBank Financial has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Research analysts expect that GBank Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.

