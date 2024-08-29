Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 282.6% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

Shares of GELYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. 15,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,837. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

