GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.15. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 270,384 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Trading Down 3.1 %

GeoPark Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $500.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.