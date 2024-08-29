GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.15. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 270,384 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
GeoPark Trading Down 3.1 %
GeoPark Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.
