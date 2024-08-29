Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 290.6% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.1 %

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. 711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

