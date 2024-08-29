Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Price Down 19.1%

Shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) were down 19.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 70,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 24,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

Get Golconda Gold alerts:

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative net margin of 21.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golconda Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golconda Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.