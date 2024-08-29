Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.87

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 38134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.