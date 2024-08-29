Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.87

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 38134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.
