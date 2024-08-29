Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 119,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 81,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 68,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

