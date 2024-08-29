Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) to Issue GBX 10.50 Dividend

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GFTU traded up GBX 14.80 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,065.80 ($14.06). 414,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 737.20 ($9.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,089.60 ($14.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,004.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 984.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($15.03) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

