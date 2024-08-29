GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down to $65.16

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.16, but opened at $60.67. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 16,196,211 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Down 6.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDL. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

