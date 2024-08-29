GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading 2.6% Higher

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $67.85. Approximately 10,106,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 16,998,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

