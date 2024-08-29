Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Down 8.6 %

ETCG traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 46,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,738. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

