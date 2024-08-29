Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
