Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) CEO Sells $422,310.80 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) CEO Lasse Petterson sold 46,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $422,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,101 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,397.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lasse Petterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Lasse Petterson sold 28,709 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $265,271.16.

On Monday, August 19th, Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $487,165.26.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.8 %

GLDD opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,359,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 192,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,996,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,253,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

