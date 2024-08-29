Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Trading Down 12.5%

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 103,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 29,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Greencastle Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 83.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Greencastle Resources Company Profile

Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta.

