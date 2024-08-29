Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Greif has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,372. Greif has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

