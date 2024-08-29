Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 19100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on Grid Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

