Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.03. 1,163,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

