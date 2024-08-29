Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston Sells 547 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $18,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

GNTY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 7,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.58. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNTY shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 153,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.