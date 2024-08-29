Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $15.92

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $15.54. Guild shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 2,197 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $977.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Guild news, COO David Manuel Neylan purchased 1,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,393,143.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt bought 3,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,248 shares of company stock worth $197,438. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $10,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

