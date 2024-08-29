Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 2,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

The stock has a market cap of $934.88 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, COO David Manuel Neylan bought 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Manuel Neylan acquired 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,143.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry bought 4,998 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,567.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,695.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,248 shares of company stock valued at $197,438. 77.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Guild by 2.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,497,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

