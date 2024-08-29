Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 84,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.90. 784,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.