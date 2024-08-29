Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,129.9% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,122 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.30. 3,519,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $170.75.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.